Third AWS and RISE double-shot weekend announced for June 29-30, 2018

RISE and Alternative Wrestling Show will be holding their third double-shot weekend on June 29th and 30th, 2018 in South Gate, CA. RISE 8 will be taking place on Friday night, followed by AWS on Saturday with their sixth women’s tournament.

No lineup has been announced for RISE 8 as of yet, however Dust, Shotzi Blackheart, Kikyo, Kylie Rae, Britt Baker, and Phoenix of RISE champion Delilah Doom are all scheduled to represent RISE on Stardom’s July 16th show in Tokyo, Japan and are likely to be included.

AWS has already announced that Mia Yim will be making her debut with the promotion on the June 30th show. Yim was originally scheduled to debut at the promotions January 27, 2018 show against Ruby Raze, but had to pull out due to an injury that is expected keep her out of action until March.

Jordynne Grace and Willow Nightengale have also been announced as making their AWS returns as entrants in the women’s tournament. This will be Jordynne Grace’s third appearance for AWS. Grace also was an in the fifth AWS Women’s Tournament on May 27, 2017, losing to Ruby Raze in the opening round. Willow Nightengale made her debut for the promotion earlier this month during the most recent RISE and AWS double-shot weekend.

The tournament will once again have an eight women single elimination format. The show will also include non-tournament matches featuring male wrestlers, including the annual five men versus five women match.

The AWS Women’s Tournament was first held on May 17, 2009 and was won by Candice LeRae. Candice LeRae would go on to win the second and third tournaments as well, with Christina Von Eerie winning the fourth and Ruby Raze winning the fifth.

RISE and AWS held their first double-shot weekend on January 27th and 28th, 2017. Those shows featured the Southern California debuts of Delilah Doom, Britt Baker, Chelsea Green, Dust, and Sarya Knight among others. This was followed by their second double-shot weekend earlier this month where both shows had sell outs. The RISE show also featured the first time the World of Stardom title was defended in the United States when Toni Storm defeated Mercedes Martinez.

No ticket information for either show has been made available yet.