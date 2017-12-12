Rival Pro announces Survival to take place on January 20, 2018

Rival Pro has announced that they will be holding their next show, Survival, on January 20, 2018 at Characters Bar in Pomona. The show is being headlined by Rival Pro champion Willie Mack holding an open challenge for his title. The show will also feature the opening round of a tag-team tournament to crown the promotion’s first tag-team champions.

The tag-team tournament is scheduled to take place over three shows, with the second round taking place in March and the finals being held in May. The full lineup of teams has not been announced, but The Carnies (Nick Iggy and Kerry Awful) will be making their Southern California debuts on the show. True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg) are also booked on the show and should be in the tournament as well.

At the promotion’s last show on October 27th, Brian Cage and Bad Dude Tito Escondido were scheduled to have a number one contender’s match. The match never happened due to a brawl that turned into a 4-on-4 tag-team elimination match (which was won by the team of Jeff Cobb, Brian Cage, Human Tornado, and Ju Dizz). With no number one contender, Willie Mack will be holding an open challenge for the Rival Pro Heavyweight championship.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear are Tyler Bateman, Brody King, Dirty Ron McDonald, Ruby Raze, Adrian Quest, Andy Brown, Vegan Superman Jaik Diez, and H.AT.E’s Pinky Santino and Che Cabrera, with more to be announced.

The show has a scheduled bell time of 8:00 pm, with doors opening at 7:00 pm. There is a meet and greet with the wrestlers scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

Characters is located at 276 E. 1st St. in Pomona. The event is ages 21 and up only.

An after party starting at midnight featuring special guest musical performances is also being advertised.