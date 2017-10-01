Dec 1 in South Gate, CA at RISE 6: Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm!!!

Remember when we teased an INSANE back half of 2017? We were NOT exaggerating! Now added to the Live Event of RISE 6 – BRUTALITY December 1 in South Gate, CA: SHIMMER Champion “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez takes on Toni Storm!

“2017 has been a landmark year for women’s wrestling. Two names at the forefront worldwide have been Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. Mercedes has been an integral part of RISE from day one. Toni is an amazing talent, tearing it up in rings around the world. Putting the two of them against each other for the first time will be something very special, not to be missed,” said RISE Executive Producer, Kevin Harvey.

What a day December 1 will be for fans! VIP Meet and Greet with Madusa and Bull Nakano featuring the WWE Women’s Championship circa 1995 and all the talents of RISE as well. Then onto the Live Event featuring Phoenix of RISE Champion Shotzi Blackheart vs. Kris Wolf , LuFisto vs. Dust in a Barbed Wire Bat Match and now SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm? And we aren’t done yet?!

For a little as a $10 GA Live Event Ticket, this may be our most insanely valuable event yet!

Get your tickets, including VIP Meet and Greet bundle packages today at pipeline.ecwid.com!