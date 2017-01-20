Updates on AWS 15th Anniversary Event, Women’s Tournament, and more.

As the Alternative Wrestling Show is getting set to present their first event of 2017 as part of a double shot weekend with midwest women’s promotion RISE, details have been announced about their upcoming events set to take place later on in the year, including their 15 year anniversary event in March and their 5th women’s tournament in May at the, all taking place at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA.

On March 25th, 2017, AWS will present their 15th anniversary event at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA at 8PM with a lineup set to feature three title matches. The AWS Heavyweight Championship will be defended at the show, however participants have yet to be announced. B-Boy and Lil’ Cholo will defend the AWS Tag Team Championship against the team of Brian Cage and Willie Mack, while AWS Lightweight Champion SoCal Crazy defends his title in a Four Way Match against Mariachi Loco, Suede Thompson, and Eli Everfly. AAA and Lucha Underground’s Taya Valkyrie will take on Ruby Raze, and former ECW star the Blue Meanie teams with Biggie Biggz to face H.A.T.E’s Tito Escondido and Rico Dynamite. Also in action, H.A.T.E’s Ray Rosas faces Douglas James in singles action, Jeckles The Jester goes up against Brody King, Buggy Nova takes on WWE Tough Enough Season 6 contestant and former TNA Knockouts Division wrestler Raquel, and Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) take on the team of “Uptown” Andy Brown and Adrian Quest. Tickets for this events are $30.00 for front row, $25.00 for second row, $20.00 for General Admission, and $10 General Admission for kids. Tickets available online through PayPal .

Then on Saturday night, May 27th, 2017, AWS will present their 5th women’s tournament at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA at 8PM. Earlier this week, AWS announced that Candice LeRae would be entering the tournament along with Ruby Raze, Shotzi Blackheart, Renee Michelle, Lufisto, Hudson Envy, Solo Darling, and Jordynne Grace. V.I.P. packages cam be ordered online through PayPal for $60.00 each. V.I.P. packages include a front row ticket/laminated pass to the show, an 11×17 poser autographed by the tournament participants, an in-ring group photo opportunity with the tournament participants between 7:00PM-7:30PM. For question, email send an email to awstheboss@yahoo.com. V.I.P. packages on sale until March 1st. All other tickets will go on sale after.

AWS will also be hosting a co-promoted event with Quintessential Pro Wrestling at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA on April 29th, 2017 at 8PM. J.R. Kratos taking on Texas based wrestler Houston Carson, and Shotzi Blackheart takes on Hania, The Howling Huntress have been already been announced, along with The Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) being in action. More announcements regarding talent and ticket details to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Next weekend, AWS will be part of a double shot weekend with RISE, at the at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA on January 28th, 2017 at 8PM as they present “Don’t Bring Your Replica Belt To Our Show” featuring AWS Heavyweight Champion Tyler Bateman defending his title against Scorpio Sky and Lil’ Cholo in a Three Way Dance, Saraya Knight, Christina Von Eerie, and Hudson Envy take on the team of Rosemary, Ruby Raze, and Sage Sin Supreme, Colt Cabana teams up with Joey Ryan to face H.A.T.E’s Ray Rosas and Che Cabrera, while H.A.T.E’s Tito Escondido goes up against J.R. Kratos. Katarina Leigh and Jewells Malone take on Shotzi Blackheart and Delilah Doom in tag team action, Mariachi Loco faces Brody King in singles action, while B-Boy, Douglas James, Suede Thompson, and Andy Brown compete in a four way match. All that plus a Phoenix of RISE Title match. Second row seats are available for $25.00, $20.00 for General Admission, and $10 for General Admission for kids 10 years old and younger. Tickets available online through PayPal .

Speaking of RISE, the midwest based women’s wrestling promotion makes their Southern California debut as they present RISE 2 – ASCENT at the at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA on January 27th, 2017 at 8PM featuring TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary, SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez, Heart of SHIMMER Champion Nicole Savoy, and “Sweet” Saraya Knight. Matches announced for RISE 2- ASCENT include the Phoenix of RISE Champion Angel Dust defending her title against Delilah Doom, Brit Baker vs. Chelsea Green in a match where Baker’s title shot at AWS is on the line, and more to be announced. Tickets for this event are $15 for front row, $10 for second row reserved, and $5 for General Admission. For tickets and more information, visit WrestlingPipeline.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates on these events.