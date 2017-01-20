Tonight’s MPW Show Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Millennium Pro Wrestling announced that their weekly show on January 20, 2017 would be postponed to January 27th due to inclement weather. This week’s show was scheduled to feature a main event of “El Chido” Hector Canales challenging MPW National Champion Osiris Mittens for the title. Additionally, The Echelon was scheduled to defend the MPW tag-team titles against the Study Buddies.
MPW runs weekly shows at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Moorpark every Friday night.
Here is the scheduled lineup for the next show:
MPW National Championship Match
Osiris Mittens (c) vs. Hector Canales
MPW Tag Team Championship Match
The Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock) (c) vs. The Study Buddies (Chaz Herrera & Darwin Finch)
The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon) vs. Rising Sun (Tanaka & Master Flame)
Duke Bennett vs. Logan X
Daniel Moon vs. Auntie Hydie
The Hellkid vs. Jugo Kong
Ja Rasta vs. Danny Divine
Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for more information on the show.
