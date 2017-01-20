PCW “Fantasm” – 20 January 2017 – Quick Results

Rob Van Dam defeated Willie Mack to retain the PCW Heavyweight title in the main event of PCW’s January 20th show in Wilmington. Also on the show Warbeast (Almighty Sheik and Fatu) defeated Dom Vitali and MVP to win the PCW tag-team titles. Click for complete results.



Pacific Coast Wrestling

January 20, 2017

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Joe Graves over Timothy Thatcher by submission

Douglas James over Joey Janela and Lio Rush to become the #1 contender to the PCW Light Heavyweight Title

Alexander Hammerstone over Oracle

Santana Garrett over Khloe Hurtz (Katie Forbes) to retain the WOW Championship

Jeff Cobb over Joey Ryan

Low Ki over Drago

Warbeast (Almighty Sheik & Fatu) over Dom Vitali & MVP to win the PCW Tag-Team Titles

Rob Van Dam over Willie Mack to retain the PCW Heavyweight title

Notes: PCW’s next show is March 24, 2017.

Photo by Shawn Scoville