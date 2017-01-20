PCW “Fantasm” – 20 January 2017 – Quick Results

Rob Van Dam defeated Willie Mack to retain the PCW Heavyweight title in the main event of PCW’s January 20th show in Wilmington. Also on the show Warbeast (Almighty Sheik and Fatu) defeated Dom Vitali and MVP to win the PCW tag-team titles. Click for complete results.
Pacific Coast Wrestling
January 20, 2017
ILWU Memorial Hall
Wilmington, CA
Joe Graves over Timothy Thatcher by submission
Douglas James over Joey Janela and Lio Rush to become the #1 contender to the PCW Light Heavyweight Title
Alexander Hammerstone over Oracle
Santana Garrett over Khloe Hurtz (Katie Forbes) to retain the WOW Championship
Jeff Cobb over Joey Ryan
Low Ki over Drago
Warbeast (Almighty Sheik & Fatu) over Dom Vitali & MVP to win the PCW Tag-Team Titles
Rob Van Dam over Willie Mack to retain the PCW Heavyweight title
Notes: PCW’s next show is March 24, 2017.
