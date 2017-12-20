Quintessential Pro Announces the Lineup for its Return Show on January 13th

Quintessential Pro Wrestling will be making its return on January 13, 2018 in Baldwin Park, CA. The show will be titled It’s No Mystery and will be the promotion’s first event since a joint show with AWS on April 29, 2017. It will be the promotion’s first stand alone show since October 8, 2016.

It’s No Mystery will be headlined by Adam Thornstowe defending the Q Pro Heavyweight title against former PWG World champion Chuck Taylor. Thornstowe, who has been the promotion’s only champion, won the title on June 16, 2013 when he defeated Brian Cage in the finals of a tournament. The last time the title was defended was against Scorpio Sky at the September 30, 2017 AWS show. This will be Chuck Taylor’s first match outside of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in Southern California since he wrestled for Dragon Gate USA in Huntington Park on January 27, 2013.

Adam Thornstowe’s partner in Reno Scum, Luster the Legend, will be facing Jeff Cobb. These two wrestlers have faced each other numerous times in Northern California, most recently when Jeff Cobb successfully defended the APW Universal title against Luster on July 7, 2017. This will be the first time they have faced each other in Southern California.

The show will also feature the Southern California debut of former Shimmer champion Nicole Matthews, who will be taking on Heather Monroe. Matthews wrestles out of Canada, and made her debut in 2006 for ECCW. She had one previous match in Q Pro, however that event was held in Reno, NV.

Other matches that are taking place are Delilah Doom versus Cheerleader Melissa; B-Boy and Sage Sin teaming to face former ECCW champion Artemis Spencer and Buggy Nova; Karl Fredericks versus Ray Rosas; and Laura James taking on ECCW’s Liiza Hall. This show will mark the Southern California debuts of Spencer and Hall.

The will be taking place at American Legion #241 located at 4725 Maine Avenue in Baldwin Park. Tickets are $25.00 for front row, $20.00 for second row, and $15.00 for standing room. Tickets can be preordered by sending a PayPal to danque2@yahoo.com.