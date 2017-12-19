Tales from the Vault – December 2017

In this month’s look back through the SCU archives we take a look back at a longtime SoCal fan becoming an independent wrestler in Japan, Dragon Gate USA returning to the area, TARO coming out of retirement, and the 2002 Match of the Year. Click to enter the SCU Vault.

One Year Ago

Kenta DiCaprio was just a (somewhat) normal independent wrestling fan. Then he moved to Japan to teach English, and while there he decided to start training to become a pro-wrestler. Now he’s gone from fan to wrestler in Japan’s independent circuit. He shared his story.

To SoCal and Away… But Some Things Stay

Five Years Ago

Dragon Gate USA announced its return to Southern California, with three shows in two days.

DGUSA announces (some) talent for their West Coast Return

Ten Years Ago

PWG announced that B-Boy was unable to wrestle at All Star Weekend 6. So instead TARO was set to come out of retirement for one night only. To face the man who ended his career, Super Dragon.

PWG All Star Weekend 6 Update

Fifteen Years Ago

GSCW started out running at the Anaheim Marketplace before tiny crowds. Then they got really hot with a NorCal versus SoCal program. Team SoCal was lead by Super Dragon and B-Boy with Team NorCal headed by Bobby Quance and Jardi Frantz. While the promotion was short lived, it did feature both the 2002 and 2003 Southern California Match of the Year. Ben Tomas was at the December 2002 show that featured the eventual Match of the Year between Bobby Quance and Super Dragon.

GSCW Review – December 14th, 2002