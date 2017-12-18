Matches Announced for PCW Ultra’s 2K18 on January 19, 2018

PCW Ultra has announced the matchups for its second anniversary show, 2K18, on January 19, 2018. The show is scheduled to feature the United States return of The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) and he will be teaming with PCW Ultra champion Penta el Zero M to face John Hennigan (Johnny Mundo on Lucha Underground) and Sami Callihan. Additionally the promotion announced six other matches including title defenses of the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight and PCW Ultra Tag-Team championships.

The main event, which was first reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, will mark The Great Muta’s first United States appearance since February 13, 2015, when he wrestled for TNA Impact. His last Southern California appearance was on January 30, 2010 when he appeared at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Kurt Russelreunion and teamed with KAI in a victory over Joey Ryan and Scott Lost.

Also on the show will be PCW Ultra Tag-Team champions Warbeast (Fatu and Josef) defending their titles against Jimmy Jacobs and Joey Janela. This will be Jimmy Jacobs debut with the promotion and he last appeared in the region on December 1, 2017 at RISE 6: Brutality. Joey Janela has wrestled in Southern California somewhat frequently over the last year, with several appearances for both Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. This will be Janela’s second appearance in PCW Ultra, having last appeared at the promotion’s first anniversary show on January 20, 2017.

Douglas James will be defending the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight title against Wrestle-1’s Ganseki Tanaka. James defeated Zack Sabre Jr. at the promotion’s most recent show on December 1, 2017 for his latest title defense. This will be James’ ninth title defense, which is the most title defenses amongst all titles in the promotion’s history. Ganseki Tanaka has not yet held any singles titles, however he did take paty in the tournament to crown the first Wrestle-1 Result Championship where he defeated Kohei Fujimura in the first round and lost to Koji Doi in the semifinals. He did hold the UWA World Trios Championship with Manabu Soya and former XPW standout Nosawa Rongai for three months earlier this year.

Other matches that have been announced are a four-way between Brody King, Shane Strickland, Flip Gordon, and AR Fox; Mariachi Loco versus Kikutaro; Rey Fenix facing ACH; and a rematch from PCW Ultra’s December 1, 2017 show when Hammerstone faces Brian Cage, who’s prior match ended in a non contest. AR Fox will be making his debut with the promotion and this will be his first Southern California appearance since a June 2016 Lucha Underground television taping.

The event will be taking place at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at pcwultra.com. The promotion is reporting that first row tickets have already sold out.