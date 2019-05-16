NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2 set for Dec. 7-8 in Anaheim, CA

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Lion’s Break Project will return to the Anaheim Convention Center as part of CharaExpo USA in Anaheim, CA.

Earlier tonight, NJPW announced the second edition of Lion’s Break Project will take place on December 7th and 8th, 2019. The events are slated to feature NJPW LA Dojo Young Lions Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks. Additional performers and details will be announced at a later date.

NJPW held the first edition of Lion’s Break Project last year as part of CharaExpo USA on November 10th and 11th, 2018. The shows featured a mix of NJPW regulars such as Kenny Omega, Hirooki Goto, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jushin Thunder Liger, David Finlay, and Rocky Romero. The shows also featured ACH, Jeff Cobb, and NJPW LA Dojo Young Lions Coughlin, Connors, and Fredericks. Both shows are currently available to watch on NJPWWorld.com.

NJPW released the following statement on their official website about the events:

“Lion’s Break Project 2” will be held for the second consecutive year at the Anaheim Convention Center on December 7th and 8th. Three LA Dojo Young Lions, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks are in the lineup of “Lion’s Break Project 2.” At “Lion’s Break Project 1” in 2018, Karl Fredericks debuted as a LA Dojo Young Lion and faced Alex Coughlin. The match ended in a 10-minute draw. Meanwhile, Clark Connors collided with world legend Jyushin “Thunder” Liger and showed his fighting spirit to the crowd. The three Young Lions faced many top wrestlers in the past year and improved themselves through friendly rivalry. Don’t miss how they’ve grown as the future of New Japan! Details will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for CharaExpo USA are currently available at Eventbrite.com. For more information on CharaExpo USA, visit the official CharaExpo USA website.

