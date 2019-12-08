NJPW Lions Break Project 2 – 08 December 2019 – Results

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated The Mega Coaches in the main event of day two of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Lion’s Break Project 2 in Anaheim, CA. Click for full results.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Lion’s Break Project 2
December 8, 2019
Anaheim Convention Center
Anaheim, CA
Aaron Solow over Alex Coughlin by rollup. [6’39]
Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel over Misterioso Jr. & Barret Brown. [8’02]
El Phantasmo over Clark Connors via Styles Clash. [7’04]
Taiji Ishimori over Ren Narita by submission (crossface). [10’58]
El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru over The Mega Coaches (Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi). [10’23]
