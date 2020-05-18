SoCal News & Notes 05/18/2020

Today’s update looks at California reopening sports without fans, New Japan, CWFH, the Progress/PCW Ultra/Defy show, AWS, Level Up, and more. Click to read today’s news update.

—

California Governor Gavin Newsome announced today that professional sports could return to the state in early June without fans and under “prescriptive conditions.” While it is unlikely that any independent wrestling promotions would be able to meet whatever restrictions county health directors set for guidelines, as they would likely require testing and other measures that will be cost prohibitive, it will allow for streaming events from bigger competitors.

New Japan Pro Wrestling President and CEO Harold Meij announced on May 13 that New Japan Pro Wrestling plans to run empty arena shows at the New Japan LA Dojo in Carson as well as in Tokyo when discussing the promotion’s plan to return.

Meij stated “The first step for NJPW returning to action will indeed be empty arena matches with no fans in attendance, this step will be taken when; and only when the state of emergency restrictions are lifted, the number of new coronavirus infections declines, and when matches can take place in a properly disinfected and safe setting. Once these conditions are met, matches will be held in Japan as well as in our Los Angeles dojo in the United States.”

MMA promotion Bellator also stated plans to hold fights starting in July in a soundstage at either the Paramount or CBS lots in Hollywood.

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood’s David Marquez advised SoCalUncensored.com that they would more than likely return to filming after the state allows no fan events as well.

—

The Progress / PCW Ultra / Defy joint show that was announced for July has been canceled. It is looking more likely that live audiences of any sizes won’t be allowed for quite some time still so the cancelation was inevitable. All ticket holders should have received an automatic refund.

—

AWS is finally joining the streaming world, with part of its library now available on IWTV. They join Ground Zero as one of two Southern California based promotions available on the service. Northern California’s HoodSlam has also been added to IWTV.

—

The Level Up Pro Wrestling School run by B-Boy is teaming up with BNS Brewing & Distilling and Love Thy Neighbor to stream a no fan show in honor of San Diego health care workers on June 6 at 8:00 p.m. They will have a medical staff on hand including a COVID Prevention Specialist certified by the state of California. No streaming platform has been announced yet.

—

I want to send best wishes to the family and friends of former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. He was swept away by a rip current last night at Venice Beach after saving his 10 year old son. He is once of the nicest people I have ever met in wrestling I hope this story has a happy ending.

—

I also want to send condolences to the family and friends of 411wrestling’s Larry Csonka who passed away this morning. He was one of the hardest working writers in the wrestling industry and I always enjoyed his reviews. He’ll certainly be missed.