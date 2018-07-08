Additional Information on NJPW’s Lion’s Break: Project 1 in Anaheim on November 10 and 11

This past Friday, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that it would holding two Lion’s Gate Project events in Anaheim on November 10 and 11, titled Lion’s Break: Project 1. The events will be part of CharaExpo USA, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Lion’s Break is being billed as the United States sibling to the Lion’s Gate Project, and will include wrestlers that have gone through the New Japan LA Dojo along with Japanese talent. We’ve been told to expect the event to be similar to the event NJPW held at the New Japan LA Dojo in Carson, CA prior to New Japan’s Strong Style Evolved in March, where local wrestlers such as Brody King, Tyler Bateman, and Andy Brown were involved in matches with NJPW wrestlers.

Standing room only tickets to the Lion’s Break events will be included in the ticket price to CharaExpo USA. There will be limited seating for an additional price available at a later date as well.

CharaExpo is a manga, anime, games and cosplay event that started in 2015 and is run by Bushiroad, New Japan pro Wrestling’s parent company. All previous CharaExpos have been held in Singapore. New Japan Pro Wrestling has been a part of past CharaExpos, having held matches at the 2015 and 2016 editions.

The Lion’s Gate Project is the developmental branch of New Japan Pro Wrestling. To date there have been thirteen Lion’s Gate events, with all of them taking place at Shinjuku Face in Tokyo, Japan. The New Japan LA Dojo opened in March 2018 and is led by head trainer Katsuyori Shibata and assistant trainer Scorpio Sky.

Tickets are available now for CharaExpo USA for $15.00 presale or $20.00 at the door. The schedule for the convention has not been finalized yet. It has not been announced if the Lion’s Break Project events will also be made available on the New Japan World streaming service, but previous New Japan Pro Wrestling matches at CharaExpo were made available on the service.

Additional information for the November 10 and November 11 events is available on our events page.