UEW – 07 July 2018 – Quick Results

Underground Empire Wrestling

Pledge Your Allegiance

July 7th, 2018

VFW Post 10040

Sun Valley, CA

Biagio Crecenzo defeated Biggie Biggz, Lord Ateu, Shiloh Greaves, Alex Salyers, and Freddy Havoc in a Six Man Elimination Match to determine the Number 1 contender for the UEW Eastern Pacific Championship.

Insaniac successfully completed Mr. Ramirez Gauntlet.

Joe Ettel defeated Matt Twizted in a B.Y.O.B. Deathmatch.

Icky Haight (formerly Sage Sin) defeated Max X and Marriah Moreno in a Triple Threat Match for the UEW UiTV Championship.

The Homeless Assassins (Homeless Jimmy and Helaware Assassin) defeated B.C. Killer and Andre Verdun for the UEW Tag Team Championships.

Mike Rayne defeated Biagio Crecenzo to retain the UEW Eastern Pacific Championship.

Carnage defeated Fern Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the UEW Heavyweight Championship.

UEW returns to Sun Valley on August 25th.

(Special thanks to Ozzy Vee for the results)