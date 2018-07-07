CXF – 06 July 2018 – Quick Results

A.J. Bryant defeated Derion Chapman to retain the CXF Featherweight Championship in the main event of CXF 13: Heavy Hitters in Burbank, CA. Click for results.

California Xtreme Fighting

CXF 13: Heavy Hitters

July 6th, 2018

Burbank Marriott Convention Center

Burbank, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO)*

Amateur Bouts

David Acuna defeated Zhora Sahakyan.

Cody Davis defeated Beau Brooks.

Aldair Perez defeated LaJaveon (JJ) Buckner.

David Rivera defeated Isaac Olsen.

Professional Bouts

Daniel McWilliams (MMA Record: 17-39) defeated John Saroyan (MMA Record: 0-1) via Submission in Round 1. McWilliams improves to 18-39. Saroyan falls to 0-2.

Blake Bilder (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Julian Baez (MMA Record: 0-1) via Majority Decision. Bilder improves to 2-0. Baez falls to 0-2.

Quinton McCottrell (MMA Record: 13-23) defeated Tigran Grigoryan (MMA Record: 1-1) via Submission in Round 2. McCottrell improves to 14-23. Grigoryan falls to 1-2.

Shohei Yamamoto (MMA Record: 5-4) defeated Ivan Castillo (MMA Record: 16-9) via Unanimous Decision. Yamamoto improves to 6-4. Castillo falls to 16-10.

Michael Quintero (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Art Rivas (MMA Record: 5-1) via Submission in Round 3. Quintero improves to 4-1. Rivas falls to 5-2.

Darren Smith, Jr. (MMA Record: 14-9) defeated Arut Pogosjan (MMA Record: 4-1) via Submission in Round 3. Smith improves to 15-9. Pogosjan falls to 4-2.

Serob Minasyan (MMA Record: 9-11) defeated Marcos Bonilla (MMA Record :4-5) via Knockout in Round 1. Minasyan improves to 10-11. Bonilla falls to 4-6.

A.J. Bryant (MMA Record: 8-2) defeated Derion Chapman (MMA Record: 5-7-1) via Unanimous Decision to retain the CXF Featherweight Championship. Bryant improves to 9-2. Chapman falls to 5-8-1.