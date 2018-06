Bellator MMA – 29 June 2018 – Quick Results

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defeated Alejandra Lara to retain the Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship at Bellator 201; Macfarlane vs. Lara on Friday night in Temecula, CA. Click for results.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara

June 29th, 2018

Pechanga Resort and Casino

Temecula, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Prelim Bouts

Tyrell Fortune (MMA Record: 4-0) defeated Giovanni Sarran (MMA Record: 5-2) via T.K.O. (Unanswered Strikes) at 4:35 of Round 2. Fortune climbs to 5-0. Sarran falls to 5-3.

Joey Davis (MMA Record: 3-0) defeated Craig Plaskett (MMA Record: 2-2) via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26). Davis climbs to 4-0. Plaskett falls to 2-3.

Ed Ruth (MMA Record: 5-0) defeated Andy Murad (MMA Record: 15-2) via T.K.O. (Unanswered Strikes) at 4:59 of Round 2. Ruth climbs to 6-0. Murad falls to 15-3.

Jay Jay Wilson (MMA Record: 0-0, Professional MMA Debut) defeated David Conte (MMA Record: 0-0, Professional MMA Debut) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:59 of Round 1. Wilson climbs to 1-0. Conte falls to 0-1.

Main Card

Juan Archuleta (MMA Record: 18-1) defeated Robbie Peralta (MMA Record: 19-8) via K.O. (Punches) at 0:14 of Round 3. Archuleta climbs to 19-1. Peralta falls to 19-9.

Valérie Létourneau (MMA Record: 9-6) defeated Kristina Williams (MMA Record: 2-0) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Saad Awad (MMA Record: 22-9) defeated Ryan Couture (MMA Record: 11-5) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:29 of Round 1. Awad improves to 23-9. Couture falls to 11-6.

Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (MMA Record: 7-0) defeated Alejandra Lara (MMA Record: 7-1) via Submission (Armbar) at 3:55 of Round 3. Macfarlane improves to 8-0. Lara falls to 7-2. Macfarlane retains the Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship.

Postlim Bouts

Jacob Rosales (MMA Record: 7-4) defeated Joshua Jones (MMA Record: 7-2) via Unanimous Decision. Rosales improves to 8-4. Jones falls to 7-3.

Keri Melendez (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Tiani Valle (MMA Record: 1-0) via Submission Rear Naked Choke) at 3:15 of Round 3. Melendez improves to 2-0. Valle falls to 1-1.

Ricky Furar (MMA Record: 1-1) defeated Victor Rosas (MMA Record: 3-1) via Unanimous Decision. Furar improves to 2-1. Rosas falls to 3-2.

Jordan Young (MMA Record: 8-0) defeated Jamal Pogues (MMA Record: 4-1) via Submission (Armbar) at 2:15 of Round 3. Young climbs to 9-0. Pogues falls to 4-3.