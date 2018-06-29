RISE – 29 June 2018 – Results

Delilah Doom and Shotzi Blackheart fought to a no-contest in the main event of RISE 8 in South Gate when Paradise Lost interfered. Click for full results.

RISE

RISE 8: Outback

June 29, 2018

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Team Blue Nation (Charli Evans & Jessica Troy) over Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe). [9’36]

Mia Yim over Andrew Everett. [12’29]

Britt Baker over Bones of Contention [Ray Lyn & Karen Q). [5’42]

Mercedes Martinez over Shazza McKenzie, Kris Wolf, and Kimber Lee in an elimination match. [12’31]

–Order of elimination: 1. Lee by Shazza [6’17], 2. Shazza by Martinez [8’25], Wolf by Martinez [12’31].

Paradise Lost (Dust & Raven Ash) over Fight for Evers (Taya Valkyrie & Rachael Ellering). [11’40]

Miranda Alize & Kylie Rae over Nicole Matthew’s & Ayokah Muharah. [11’49]

Delilah Doom vs. Shotzi Blackheart goes to a no-contest when Paradise Lost interferes. Delilah Doom retains the Phoenix of RISE title. [20’17]