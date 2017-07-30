UFC – 29 July 2017 – Results

Jon “Bones” Jones defeated Daniel Cormier to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in the main event of UFC 214 in Anaheim on July 29th, 2017. Click for results.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2

July 29th, 2017

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

Attendance: 16,610 for a live gate of $2,448,870. UFC 214 set the record for highest attendance and gate for a UFC fight card at Honda Center.

*All fights are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). Judges at cageside were Derek Cleary, Ron McCarthy, Brandon Saucedo, Michael Bell, Guilherme Bravo, and Chris Lee.*

Prelims (Aired on UFCFightPass.com)

Drew Dober defeated Josh Burkman via K.O. (Punch) at 3:04 of Round 1 (Referee: Jason Herzog)

Jarred Brooks defeated Eric Shelton via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Alexandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (Referee: Herb Dean)

Prelims (Aired on FXX)

Calvin Kattar defeated Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) (Referee: John McCarthy)

On short notice, Calvin Kattar comes into #UFC214 and puts on an impressive show, defeating Andre Fili by decision! https://t.co/KXk9TFNMsK — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 30, 2017

Brian Ortega defeated Renato Moicano via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:59 of Round 3 (Referee:Jason Herzog)

That's a UFC record fourth straight third round finish by Brian Ortega! #UFC214 https://t.co/3XDwM75XBH — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 30, 2017

Aljamain Sterling defeated Renan Barao via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-26) (Referee: Herb Dean)

The "Funkmaster" flexed his talents for all 3 rounds as Aljamain Sterling earns a big win over Renan Barao! #UFC214 https://t.co/fF1RvFqrLi — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 30, 2017

Ricardo Lamas defeated Jason Knight via TKO (Punches) at 4:34 of Round 1 (Referee: Mike Beltran)

TOTAL CARNAGE! Ricardo Lamas ends Jason Knight's streak and puts on a show with brutal strikes! #UFC214 https://t.co/w92nfpTdb6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 30, 2017

Main Card (Aired on Pay-Per-View)

Volkan Oezdemir defeated Jimi Manuwa via K.O. (Punch) at 0:22 of Round 1 (Referee: Jason Herzog)

Robbie Lawler def. Donald Cerrone via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (Referee: John McCarthy)

Cristiane Justino defeated Tonya Evinger via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 1:56 of Round 3 to become the new UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Tyron Woodley defeated Demian Maia via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-26) to retain the UFC Welterweight Championship (Referee: Herb Dean)

Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormeir via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 3:01 of Round 3 to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion (Referee: John McCarthy)

Performance Bonuses

Fight of the Night bonus: Ortega vs. Moicano

Performance bonus: Jon Jones and Volkan Oezdemir