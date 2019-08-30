LFA 74 – 30 August 2019 – Quick Results

Renan Ferreira defeated Jared Vanderaa in the main event of LFA 74: Vanderaa vs. Ferreira at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, CA, live on AXS TV on Friday night. In the co-main event, Kevin Wirth defeated Ryan Lilley. Click for results.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 74: Vanderaa vs. Ferreira

August 30th, 2019

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).*

LFA 74: Vanderaa vs. Ferreira Prelims – Amateur Bouts

Amateur Welterweight Bout: Jeffrey Craig (Amateur MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Rob Pearlman (Amateur MMA Record: 3-2) via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29). Craig climbs to 2-0. Pearlman falls to 3-3.

Amateur Lightweight Bout: Jason Allen (Amateur MMA Record: 2-2) defeated Kasen Matsch (Amateur MMA Record: 1-2) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:29 of Round 1. Allen improves to 3-2. Matsch falls to 1-3.



LFA 74: Vanderaa vs. Ferreira Main Card (Broadcast live on AXS TV)

Lightweight Bout: Spike Carlyle (MMA Record: 6-1) defeated Matthew Colquhoun (MMA Record: 6-3) via Knockout (Spinning Backfist) at 3:58 of Round 1. Carlyle improves to 7-2. Colquhoun falls to 6-4.

Bantamweight Bout: Leandro Gomes (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Anthony Jimenez (MMA Record: 4-0-1) via Submission (Kneebar) at 3:05 of Round 1. Gomes improves to 4-1. Jimenez falls to 4-1-1.

Lightweight Bout: Salvador Becerra, Jr. (MMA Record: 6-2) defeated Steve Kozola (MMA Record: 9-3) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27). Becerra improves to 7-2. Kozola falls to 9-4.

Bantamweight Bout: Liudvik Sholinian (MMA Record: 5-1-1) defeated Vincent Cachero (MMA Record: 6-1) via Split Decision (26-30, 29-28, 29-28). Sholinian improves to 6-1-1. Cachero falls to 6-2.

Middleweight Bout: Lucas Rota (MMA Record: 12-8) defeated Moses Murrietta (MMA Record: 8-2) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 0:24 of Round 1. Rota improves to 13-8. Murrietta falls to 8-3.

Bantamweight Bout: Kevin Wirth (MMA Record: 7-1) defeated Ryan Lilley (MMA Record: 10-4) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Wirth improves to 8-1. Lilley falls to 10-5.

Heavyweight Bout: Renan Ferreira (MMA Record: 5-2) defeated Jared Vanderaa (MMA Record: 9-3) via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 2:37 of Round 2. Ferreira improves to 6-2. Vanderaa falls to 9-4.