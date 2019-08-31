Maverick Wrestling announces full card for Danger Zone on September 7

Maverick Wrestling has announced the lineup for their first event in nearly four months. Danger Zone on September 7, 2019, in Los Angeles will feature eight matches in total, including three championship matches.

The main event of Danger Zone will be Killer Kross making his third defense of the Maverick Championship against AEW’s Darby Allin. This will be Allin’s debut with the promotion. Kross has held the title since defeating Chris Bey for it on October 19, 2018.

Bey will be defending his Maverick Revolution Championship against Facade. This will be Bey’s first defense of the title in the promotion since becoming the first champion by winning a four-way against Eli Drake, Brandon Cutler, and JT Dunn. Facade has previously appeared in Maverick once prior, defeating Brandon Cutler on March 30, 2019.

The Maverick Women’s Championship will also be on the line with Katarina Leigh defending against Priscilla Kelly. This will be Leigh’s second defense since recapturing the vacant title on October 19, 2018, pinning Heather Monroe in a triple-threat. Kelly was the third wrestler in that triple-threat.

The Promise Land team of Matt Vandagriff and Biagio Crescenzo will be facing Keita Murray and Daniel Moon, who are known in Maverick Wrestling as Double Dare. The stipulation for the match is that the losing team must split up.

Here is the full list of matches for Maverick Wrestling’s Danger Zone:

Killer Kross (c) vs. Darby Allin for the Maverick Heavyweight Championship

Chris Bey (c) vs. Facade for the Maverick Revolution Championship

Katarina Leigh (c) vs. Priscilla Kelly for the Maverick Women’s Championship

Promise Land vs. Double Dare

Andy Brown vs. Mariachi Loco vs. Slice Boogie vs. Ice Williams

Calder McColl vs. Spyder

Lil’ Cholo vs. Owen Travers

Zicky Dice vs. Sean Black

Danger Zone will be taking place at Phylm Studios in Los Angeles, CA on September 7, 2019. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available now and range from $30.00 to $40.00.