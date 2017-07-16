Maverick Pro / SCWA – 15 July 2017 – Quick Results

Suede Thompson defeated Jeckles the Jester and Ricky Mandel to win the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Maverick Pro and SCWA’s joint show on July 1th in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Maverick Pro / SCWA

July 15, 2017

American Legion #206

Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Fury over Steve O Woo

Koto Hiro over Jay Baker and Bobby Rios

The Midnight Marvels (Damien Drake & Spyder Warrior) over The FeeLyons (Osiris Mittens & Senior Buttons)

-After the match True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) came out and attacked everyone

The Human Tornado over Ashley Grace

“Charming” Biagio Crescenzo over Amazing Jr, V-Pacolypes and The Jungle Boy to retain the SCWA Cruiserweight Championship

#1 Contendership for the Maverick Pro Championship & Final match in Best of 3 series

Chris Strong over Jorel Nelson

-Chris Strong wins the series 2-1

Scorpio Sky over Karl Fredricks

Suede Thompson over Jeckles the Jester and Ricky Mandel to win the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship

Credit: Mike Draven