Maverick Pro – 24 February 2018 – Quick Results

Chris Bey defeated B-Boy and Karl Fredericks in the main event of Maverick Pro’s February 24 show in Los Angeles. Also on the show Killer Kross defeated Brian Cage to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight title. Click for full results.

Maverick Pro

My Bloody Valentine 2

February 24, 2018

American Legion #206

Los Angeles, CA

Keita Murray over Stryker, Ruden Iglesias, Corey Jackson, Brandon Cutler, and Koto Hiro.

Guy Cool over Jay Baker.

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Mazzagati (Nick Buggati & Mazzerati).

Promised Land (Biagio Crescenzo & Zicky Dice) over FeeLyons (Senor Buttons & Osiris Mittens).

Scorpio Sky over Jason Cade.

Katarina Leigh over Madison Rayne to retain the Maverick Pro Women’s Championship.

Daniel Moon over Owen Travers.

Joey Ryan over Kikutaro and Brian Jace.

Killer Kross over Brian Cage to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship.

Chris Bey over B-Boy and Karl Fredericks.