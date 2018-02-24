Lucha Underground News & Notes 02/24/2018

The first set of tapings for the fourth season of Lucha Underground took place on February 23, 2018 in Los Angeles. We have a report from the first set of tapings, including some returns and debuts. Be aware this update contains big spoilers for season four. Click for today’s update.

One of big questions going into season four was what happened with Dario Cueto. At the end of season three Dario Cueto was shot in the chest by Winter. As he was passing out he dialed his father on the phone.

The season four tapings began with a ten-bell salute to Dario Cueto, which was interrupted by his father, Antonio Cueto. His father is played by the same actor that plays Dario, Luis Fernandez-Gil, but in makeup to make him look older. It is unclear if Antonio Cueto is a new character or is supposed to be Dario Cueto pretending to be his father. Antonio Cuerto then declared that there would be an Aztec Warfare match.

The Aztec Warfare match included most of the returning series regulars, but also had the return of Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Hernandez to the promotion. Tommy Dreamer and Mr. Pec-Tacular Jessie Godderz both made their Lucha Underground debuts in the match. Pentagon Dark ended up winning the Aztec Warfare match and retained the Lucha Underground title in doing so.

Dante Fox was not at the tapings, so he was replaced in the trios championship team by Son of Havoc. The current trios champions are Son of Havoc, Killshot, and The Mack.

There was a triple-threat dark match that featured Aerostar facing Sammy Guevara and Jason Cade in their Lucha Underground debuts. Aerostar won the match. It is unknown if either Guevara or Cade will be involved further in season four. Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is also reporting that Sonny Kiss took part in the tapings. He defeated Jack Evans after answering an open challenge.

Lucha Underground will be taping more episodes today and tomorrow, and then will be filming vignettes during the week. More episodes will be taped on the weekends through mid-March.