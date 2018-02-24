Vendetta Pro Wrestling – 23 February 2018 – Quick Results.

Vendetta Pro Wrestling ran at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria, CA. Click for results.

Vendetta Pro Wrestling

February 23, 2018

Radisson Hotel Santa Maria

Santa Maria, CA

Buddy Royal defeated Zicky Dice

The Honor Society (Sir Samurai & Patrick Fitzpatrick) defeated The Freaks (Jeckles The Jester & T-Lo The Insano) to retain the Apex Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Ricky Ruffin defeated Markus Eriks

Sledge defeated Mike Rayne

Kadin defeated Greg Hernandez and R.J. Cruzto retain the Vendetta Pro Wrestling Tri-Force Championship

Vintage Dragon defeated Keita Murray

The Saviors (Apostle Judah Mathew & The Cryptkeeper) defeated The Conglomerate (Rik Luxury & Alexander G. Bernard) and The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard) *in a three-way Tag Team Match