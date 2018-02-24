Vendetta Pro Wrestling – 23 February 2018 – Quick Results.

Vendetta Pro Wrestling ran at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria, CA. Click for results.
Vendetta Pro Wrestling
February 23, 2018
Radisson Hotel Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA
Buddy Royal defeated Zicky Dice
The Honor Society (Sir Samurai & Patrick Fitzpatrick) defeated The Freaks (Jeckles The Jester & T-Lo The Insano) to retain the Apex Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Ricky Ruffin defeated Markus Eriks
Sledge defeated Mike Rayne
Kadin defeated Greg Hernandez and R.J. Cruzto retain the Vendetta Pro Wrestling Tri-Force Championship
Vintage Dragon defeated Keita Murray
The Saviors (Apostle Judah Mathew & The Cryptkeeper) defeated The Conglomerate (Rik Luxury & Alexander G. Bernard) and The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard) *in a three-way Tag Team Match
