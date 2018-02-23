MPW – 23 February 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Ray Rosas in a tie breaker match to win pool B of the Millennium Cup Series in the main event of MPW’s February 23rd show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

February 23, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Jacob Tarasso over B-Minus

Great Zumba over Uday Ukleja

Brawlin Bo Cooper & Andrew Evrist win a tag-team guantlet match

1) Figgy & The Sweetfish (Hydie & Dr. Phil Goode) over TMD & Snypes

2) Divinity (Duke Bennett & Jimi Mayhem) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Hydie & Dr. Phil Goode)

3) Brawlin Bo Cooper & Andrew Evrist over Divinity (Duke Bennett & Jimi Mayhem)

Mikey O’Shea over Malkor by DQ.

Millennium Cup Series

Ray Rosas over Brendan Divine

-Ray Rosas earns 2 points.

Millennium Cup Series

Danny Divine over Daniel Moon

-Danny Divine Earns 2 points.

Millennium Cup Series – Tie Breaker

Daniel Moon over Ray Rosas

-Daniel Moon wins pool B.

Millennium Cup Standings

Pool A

Danny Divine – 4-2-0 – 8 pts.

Brendan Divine – 2-1-3 – 5 pts.

Che Cabrera – 3-3-1 – 5 pts.

Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-4-0 – 0 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)

Pool B

Daniel Moon – 3-1-3 – 8 pts.

Ray Rosas – 4-2-0 – 8 pts.

Mikey O’Shea – 3-3-0 – 6 pts.

Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)

-Daniel Moon won a tie-breaker match over Ray Rosas