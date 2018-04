MPW – 20 April 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon and Brendan Divine defeated Malkor and Jimi Mayhem in the main event of MPW’s April 20 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

April 20, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Andrew Evrist over Olijah Friday.

Clubbin’ Cody over Danny Divine via countout. Danny Divine retains the MPW National Championship.

Master Flame over Charlie Mercer.

Keegan Brettle over The Great Zumba.

Peter Avalon over Max X.

Daniel Moon & Brendan Divine over Malkor & Jimi Mayhem.