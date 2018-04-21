PWG “All Star Weekend 14 – night 2 – 21 April 2018 – Results

Night 2 of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s All Star Weekend 14 will be tonight at 8:00 p.m. The show will be held at American Legion Hall #308 in Reseda. We will have live results and updates so please keep checking back.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
All Star Weekend 14 – night 2
April 21, 2018
American Legion #308
Reseda, CA
Trevor Lee over Flash Morgan Webster via modified Orange Crush. [10’51]
Joey Janela over Robbie Eagles via top rope brainbuster. [14’36]
Sammy Guevara over Taiji Ishimori via Shooting Star Press. [9’02]
The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) via assisted standing shooting star press. [13’19]
Still to come:
PWG World Heavyweight Championship
Keith Lee (c) vs. Jonah Rock vs. WALTER
Bandido vs. Rey Horus
Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher
