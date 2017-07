First Round, Non-Tournament matches announced for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla have announced the lineups for the first two nights of the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, set to take place on September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in Reseda, CA.

Matches set to take place on Night 1 (September 1st):

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Rey Fenix vs. Rey Horus

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Flash Morgan Webster vs. Marty Scurll

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero M

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Jonah Rock vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Flamita vs. Ricochet

Non-Tournament Match

Donovan Dijak & Keith Lee vs. The Chosen Bros. (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle)

Non-Tournament Match

South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

Matches set to take place at Night 2 (September 2nd):

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Sammy Guevara vs. TK Cooper

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Donovan Dijak vs. Trevor Lee

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Jeff Cobb vs. Sami Callihan

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Matthew Riddle vs. Michael Elgin

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Mark Haskins vs. Travis Banks

BOLA First Round Tournament Match

Keith Lee vs. WALTER

Non-Tournament Match

Ricochet & Matt Sydal vs. LDRS (Zack Sabre, Jr & Marty Scurll)

Non-Tournament Match

Flamita, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero M vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks)

Tickets for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles go on sale July 27th, 2017 at 8PM PDT. Pricing information to be announced soon.