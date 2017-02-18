PWG “Only Kings Understand Each Other” – 18 February 2017 – Live Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s “Only Kings Understand Each Other” takes place at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda, CA tonight. Stay tuned for live coverage.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Only Kings Understand Each Other
February 18th, 2017
American Legion Post #308
Reseda, CA
Attendance: Super No Vacancy
Trevor Lee defeated Cody R (Cody Rhodes) in 10:34
Trent? defeated Rey Fenix in 17:23
Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle) defeated Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) in 14:43
Ricochet defeated Lio Rush in 17:52
Marty Scurll vs. Jay White up now.
*Note: Due to problems with the ring, an intermission was taken after the first match.
Scheduled matches:
PWG World Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Chuck Taylor
SuperKliq (Adam Cole & The Young Bucks) vs. OI4K (Dave & Jake Crist) & Sami Callihan
