PWG “Only Kings Understand Each Other” – 18 February 2017 – Live Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s “Only Kings Understand Each Other” takes place at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda, CA tonight. Stay tuned for live coverage.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Only Kings Understand Each Other

February 18th, 2017

American Legion Post #308

Reseda, CA

Attendance: Super No Vacancy

Trevor Lee defeated Cody R (Cody Rhodes) in 10:34

Trent? defeated Rey Fenix in 17:23

Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle) defeated Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) in 14:43

Ricochet defeated Lio Rush in 17:52

Marty Scurll vs. Jay White up now.

*Note: Due to problems with the ring, an intermission was taken after the first match.

Scheduled matches:

PWG World Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Chuck Taylor

SuperKliq (Adam Cole & The Young Bucks) vs. OI4K (Dave & Jake Crist) & Sami Callihan