The Store Horsemen present Storecade at The Comedy Store on 11/23

The Store Horsemen podcast presents Storecade, the first-ever live pro wrestling event at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, CA on November 23rd, 2019. Featuring a comedy roast and a live pro wrestling show.

As announced on the 160th episode of The Store Horsemen, the podcast will present Storecade at the world-famous comedy venue. The event will start with a comedy roast of a pro wrestling legend at 12:30 pm. At 2:00 pm, a live pro wrestling show will take place in the main room.

The venue previously hosted Andy Kaufman’s famous intergender wrestling open challenge act where the comedian would cut a heel promo before challening women in the audience to a wrestling match. A segment about the act aired on the January 23rd, 1981 episode of the NBC late-night musical variety show The Midnight Special. The segment featured footage of Kaufman performing his act at the venue and discussing playing the role of a heel wrestler.

Wrestlers currently announced for Storecade include The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.), nZo (formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE), and Brian Pillman Jr. Actor and part-time pro wrestler David Arquette will also be appearing at the event. Additional names, such as the guest of honor at the event’s comedy roast, will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The wrestling portion of Storecade will feature live commentary by the hosts of the Store Horsemen podcast, comedians Tony Hinchcliffe, Johnny Skourtis, Mat Edgar, Josh Martin, and producer Chris Burns. Episodes of The Store Horsemen are recorded live at the Comedy Store in Hollywood, CA. You can listen to The Store Horsemen podcast every week on Soundcloud.

Tickets for Storecade are available online now at Eventbrite.com. Individual tickets are available for both shows, as well as package combos. Fans must be 21 years or older to attend. There is also a two-drink minimum per person.

