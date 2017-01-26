Penta 0 M Returns to Pacific Coast Wrestling

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ — Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW) announced today that former PCW Champion, Penta 0 M, will make his return to the ring on March 24th at PCW’s “High Tide”.

Penta 0 M, who was formerly known as Pentagon Jr., is the most controversial wrestler and the hottest free agent in the world after leaving the AAA promotion. He has repeatedly stated that he would return to PCW and intends to work his way back to the heavyweight title.

Penta 0 M’s opponent for High Tide will be announced in the coming weeks.

High Tide – will take place Friday, March 24th, 2017 at the Longshoremen’s Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Full card information will be announced shortly and can be found on PacificCoastWrestling.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public, Thursday, January 26th and are $25 for General Admission, $50 for Gold Circle and $75 for Platinum, which includes a meet and greet with some of the wrestlers. More information can be found on PacificCoastWrestling.com and Facebook.com/PacificCoastWrestling.

###

About Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW)

Based in the heart of the South Bay of Los Angeles, Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW) brings exciting, hard hitting professional wrestling action to Wilmington, CA. PCW offers a blend of Japanese strong style and old school pro wrestling (1970s and 80s NWA) and features some of the best independent wrestlers in the world, including former NWA and AWA Champion the Almighty Sheik, former ECW, WWE and TNA Champion Rob Van Dam, Penta 0 M, Mr. 450, the Samoan Werewolf Fatu, Alexander Hammerstone, Willie Mack and more. For more information regarding Pacific Coast Wrestling, please visit pacificcoastwrestling.com or facebook.com/pacificcoastwrestling.