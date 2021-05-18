Lucha Superstar Rey Fenix presents inaugural art exhibit, “Soy Fuego: The Art of Rey Fenix”

Republic of Lucha, the lucha libre themed retail store co-owned by Rey Fenix and Penta Zero Miedo, will be presenting the inaugural art exhibit by Rey Fenix. Titled “SOY FUEGO: The Art of Rey Fenix”, the exhibit starts this weekend and runs until July 2.

The collection will feature 16 art pieces by Rey Fenix. All of the artwork by Rey Fenix will also be available for purchase.

Here is the complete press release from Republic of Lucha:

Los Angeles, CA (May 14, 2021) — Superstar Mexican Wrestler “Rey Fenix” presents his inaugural art exhibit titled “SOY FUEGO: The Art of Rey Fenix” at the gallery he co-owns with his brother Penta Zero Miedo in Los Angeles, “Republic of Lucha”, the world’s first and only Lucha Libre-themed retail store, gallery and event space. Located in South Pasadena, Republic of Lucha opened its doors last March to rave reviews and critical acclaim

of its art exhibits and carefully curated events, all revolving around the world Lucha Libre. Rey Fenix is widely considered alongside his brother Penta Zero Miedo to be the best luchador of his generation. With over 20 world-title reigns for some of the most prestigious professional wrestling companies across the globe in his 15-year career, Rey Fenix’s skill, creativity and indomitable spirit have consolidated him as one of the most unique and remarkable talents to ever set foot inside a wrestling ring. His passion for creativity and discovery led him to art as a way to find balance with the rigorous physicality of his career and intimately explore and dive into his own world and views, his passions and demons. Self-taught, this exquisitely curated collection of 16 artworks is his first

gallery exhibit as he proudly shares this vital side of his life with the world for the first time ever. The exhibit will open with a private reception on Saturday May 22nd and close on July 2nd. All pieces will be available for purchase. Admission is free and the exhibit can be enjoyed during Republic of Lucha’s regular hours Tuesday through Sunday 11 am to 7 pm.

Republic of Lucha is located at 1020 Mission St. “H” South Pasadena, CA 91030. They are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 am till 7:00 pm.