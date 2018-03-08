Bar Wrestling – 8 March 2018 – Results

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeated the Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana) in the main event of Bar Wrestling 10: March of the Pigs in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 10: March of the Pigs
March 8, 2018
American Legion Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Scorpio Sky, B-Boy, & Kevin Martenson defeated Watts, Matt Cross, & Marty The Moth in 15:00.
Brian Cage defeated Tyler Bateman in 11:02.
Fire & Nice (Britt Baker & Chelsea Green) defeated The Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe) in 7:44.
Joey Ryan defeated Hot Young Briley in 12:17.
Killer Kross defeated Willie Mack in 14:37.
Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard in 12:26.
The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeated the Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana) in 14:04.
Notes:
- Hot Young Briley cut a promo prior to his match.
- After Joey Ryan vs. Hot Young Briley, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Cody (Rhodes) came out.
- LuchaSaurus was drinking at the bar in his mask and wearing Zubaz. He also had a sling on.
Joey brought out his urine bottle and poured it into Page's mouth.
