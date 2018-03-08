Bar Wrestling – 8 March 2018 – Results

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeated the Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana) in the main event of Bar Wrestling 10: March of the Pigs in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 10: March of the Pigs

March 8, 2018

American Legion Post #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Scorpio Sky, B-Boy, & Kevin Martenson defeated Watts, Matt Cross, & Marty The Moth in 15:00.

Brian Cage defeated Tyler Bateman in 11:02.

Fire & Nice (Britt Baker & Chelsea Green) defeated The Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe) in 7:44.

Joey Ryan defeated Hot Young Briley in 12:17.

Killer Kross defeated Willie Mack in 14:37.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard in 12:26.

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeated the Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana) in 14:04.

Notes:

Hot Young Briley cut a promo prior to his match.

After Joey Ryan vs. Hot Young Briley, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Cody (Rhodes) came out.

LuchaSaurus was drinking at the bar in his mask and wearing Zubaz. He also had a sling on.

Joey brought out his urine bottle and poured it into Page's mouth. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) March 9, 2018