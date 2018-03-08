Navigation

Bar Wrestling – 8 March 2018 – Results

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 10: March of the Pigs
March 8, 2018
American Legion Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA

Scorpio Sky, B-Boy, & Kevin Martenson defeated Watts, Matt Cross, & Marty The Moth in 15:00.

Brian Cage defeated Tyler Bateman in 11:02.

Fire & Nice (Britt Baker & Chelsea Green) defeated The Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe) in 7:44.

Joey Ryan defeated Hot Young Briley in 12:17.

Killer Kross defeated Willie Mack in 14:37.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Tessa Blanchard in 12:26.

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeated the Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana) in 14:04.

Notes:

  • Hot Young Briley cut a promo prior to his match.
  • After Joey Ryan vs. Hot Young Briley, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Cody (Rhodes) came out.
  • LuchaSaurus was drinking at the bar in his mask and wearing Zubaz. He also had a sling on.

