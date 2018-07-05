Three Matches Announced for Bar Wrestling 14: Pinkerton on July 14

Bar Wrestling has announced several matches for Bar Wrestling 14: Pinkerton on July 14, 2018 in Baldwin Park. The promotion, which rarely announces its matches in advance, has revealed three matches for the event. The announced matches are Jeff Cobb versus Eli Drake, Scorpio Sky versus Shane Strickland, and Brody King versus AR Fox.

Impact’s Eli Drake will be making his sixth appearance in Bar Wrestling to face Jeff Cobb. Eli Drake last appeared in the promotion at May’s event, in a loss to Shane Helms. Jeff Cobb is returning to Bar Wrestling after a three month absence, having last appeared in March when he defeated Moose. This will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers.

AR Fox will be making his Bar Wrestling debut and first in-ring appearance in Southern California since 2016 when he appeared in season three of Lucha Underground. He has not appeared on an independent wrestling event in the area since February 2015 for PWG. Brody King, who has become a regular in Bar Wrestling, will be making his eighth appearance in the promotion, and sixth appearance in seven events in 2018. This will be the first meeting between King and Fox.

The third match announced is a rematch from February’s Wrestle Circus show in Austin, Texas between Scorpio Sky and Shane Strickland. This will be Shane Strickland’s Bar Wrestling debut.

Also announced for Bar Wrestling 14 are Colt Cabana, Eli Drake, Joey Ryan, Kiera Hogan, Kikutaro, The Killer Baes, Killer Kross, Luchasaurus, Peter Avalon, Priscilla Kelly, Reno Scum, RockNES Monsters, Super Panda, and Watts. This will be the Southern California debut for Kiera Hogan.

Bar Wrestling 14: Pinkerton will be taking place at American Legion post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Brown Paper Tickets and are $25.00 pre-sale and $40.00 at the door.