Bar Wrestling announces matches for December 4

Bar Wrestling has announced four of its six matches for their Invasion of the Secret Santas event tomorrow night in Los Angeles, CA.

Gail Kim will be making her Bar Wrestling debut, and a rare Southern California in-ring appearance, at Invasion of the Secret Santas. She will be the guest referee for a match featuring Joey Ryan and two mystery partners taking on Anthony Greene and the Platinum Hunnies (Ava Everett and Angel Sinclair). While Kim has done autograph signings in the area, she not appeared in a match in California since 2013. Anthony Greene and the Platinum Hunnies will be making their California debuts.

Taya Valkyrie and Miranda Alize will meet in a singles match for the first time at Invasion of the Secret Santas. This will be Valkyrie’s 30th match in Bar Wrestling and Alize’s 4th.

Chris Bey will be making his third appearance in Bar Wrestling tomorrow, taking on Brian Cage who will be wrestling in his 34th match in the promotion.

Dom Kubrick and Jake Atlas facing Los Luchas (Zokre and Phoenix Star) is the fourth match announced for Invasion of the Secret Santas.

Other wrestlers announced for the event include Heather Monroe, Watts, Douglas James, Ray Rosas, Andy Brown, and RockNES Monsters.

Announced matches for Invasion of the Secret Santas:

Bar Wrestling’s Invasion of the Secret Santas takes place on December 4, 2019, at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. with doors opening at 8:00 p.m. Presale tickets are available for $25.00 and there will be limited $40.00 walk-up tickets available at the door.