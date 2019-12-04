Bar Wrestling – 04 December 2019 – Results

Los Luchas defeated Jake Atlas and Dom Kubrick in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s December 4 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Invasion of the Secret Santas

December 4, 2019

Bootleg Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Russ Taylor over Lucas Riley.

The Leftovers (Ray Rosas & Andy Brown) over Yuma & Watts.

Taya Valkyrie over Miranda Alize.

Joey Ryan & Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) vs. Anthony Greene & Platinum Hunnies (Ava Everett & Angel Sinclair) went to a double-pin when the Killer Baes pinned Greene while the Platinum Hunnies pinned Ryan.

Brian Cage over Chris Bey.

Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) over Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick.