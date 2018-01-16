Bar Wrestling Announces Dates and Talent for Upcoming Shows

Bar Wrestling has announced the dates and made their first talent announcements for their February and March shows. The promotion, which will be holding their next show on January 18, 2018, will be returning to the American Legion post 241 in Baldwin Park on February 22 and March 8.

The February 22, 2018 Bar Wrestling show is titled February Stars and will feature the Southern California independent wrestling debuts of Tenille Dashwood and James Ellsworth. Both wrestlers were recently released from WWE.

Tenille Dashwood wrestled as Emma in WWE and had spent nearly six years in their system. She last wrestled for WWE in the region on September 25, 2017 on Monday Night Raw in Ontario. She teamed with Nia Jax in a losing effort against Bayley and Sasha Banks.

James Ellsworth has yet to officially wrestle in Southern California, though he did appear in the area with WWE on several occasions accompanying Carmella to the ring. He has only wrestled once previously in California, defeating AJ Styles on an episode of Smackdown Live in San Jose.

On March 8, 2018 Bar Wrestling will be running a show called March of the Pigs. This show will feature the return of Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix to the promotion. Both wrestlers have made one prior appearance for the promotion. Penta El Zero M took part in the first match in Bar Wrestling history on June 8, 2017, losing to Brian Cage. Rey Fenix last appeared in the promotion on October 10, 2017 in a victory over Rocky Romero.

These shows follow the promotion’s January 18 show, titled Happily Ever After, which features the final independent wrestling match for Candice LeRae, who has signed with the WWE. Presale tickets for that show have sold out, though the promotion states there will be 30 to 50 tickets available at the door on a first-come-first-serve basis.

All of the announced upcoming Bar Wrestling shows take place at American Legion post 241 located at 4725 Maine Ave. in Baldwin Park, CA.