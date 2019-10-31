Lineup announced for Bar Wrestling’s November Spawned a Monster

Bar Wrestling has announced the matches for their November 6, 2019 event, November Spawned a Monster, taking place at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

In a first time match, the current GCW World Heavyweight Champion Nick Gage will be facing Kikutaro. After the match was announced, Kikutaro replied on Twitter “No! HELL NO! OMG! WTF! Bar Wrestling will kill me!?” While Kikutaro has made quite a few appearances for Bar Wrestling, this will only be Nick Gage’s second appearance in the promotion, last appearing November 15, 2018, in a loss to Willie Mack.

Joey Ryan and Rok-C will be having a birthday party match. Rok-C turns 18 on November 5 and Joey Ryan will turn 40 on November 7. This will be the first appearance of Rok-C in California.

Another first-time singles match will be taking place at November Spawned a Monster when Jake Atlas faces EFFY. This will be the Southern California debut for EFFY.

Also announced for November 6 are three tag team matches consisting of Los Luchas versus Heather Monroe and Dom Kubrick, RockNES Monsters facing Jimmy Lloyd and Mance Warner, and Andy Brown and Ray Rosas taking on Eli Everfly and Tony Deppen.

Here is the complete lineup for Bar Wrestling’s November Spawned a Monster:

Nick Gage vs. Kikutaro

Joey Ryan vs. Rok-C

Jake Atlas vs. EFFY

Los Luchas vs. Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick

RockNES Monsters vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mance Warner

Andy Brown & Ray Rosas vs. Eli Everfly & Tony Deppen

Bar Wrestling’s November Spawned a Monster will be the forty-seventh event in the promotion’s history and their twentieth event of 2019.

November Spawned a Monster takes place on November 6, 2019, at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. with doors opening at 8:00 p.m. Presale tickets are available for $25.00 and there will be limited $40.00 walk-up tickets available at the door.