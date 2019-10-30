More names announced for NJPW’s Lion’s Break Project 2

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the names of more wrestlers that will be taking part in their Lion’s Break Project 2 events in Anaheim, CA in December as part of CharaExpo USA. Five additional wrestlers were announced, including former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji ishimori.

Along with Ishimori, who is currently one-half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag-Team Champions with El Phantasmo, also announced for Lion’s Break Project 2 are Ryusuke Taguchi, Rocky Romero, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Karl Fredericks were all previously announced for the event as well.

There is also scheduled to be a Stardom match at CharaExpo USA featuring Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano facing current PCW Ultra Women’s Champion Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savoy.It has not been made clear yet if the Stardom match will be part of Lion’s Break Project 2, or separate from it.

CharaExpo USA is taking place on December 7 and December 8, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Lion’s Break Project 2 will be free with admission to the convention.

New Japan Pro Wrestling is also holding two events in California next month, with New Japan Showdown in San Jose and Los Angeles on November 9 and November 11 respectively. The Lion’s Break Project 2 events at CharaExpo USA will be the last two NJPW events in the United States for 2019.

NJPW held the first edition of Lion’s Break Project last year as part of CharaExpo USA on November 10 and 11, 2018. The shows featured a mix of NJPW regulars such as Kenny Omega, Hirooki Goto, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jushin Thunder Liger, David Finlay, and Rocky Romero. The shows also featured ACH, Jeff Cobb, and NJPW LA Dojo Young Lions Coughlin, Connors, and Fredericks. Both shows are currently available to watch on NJPWWorld.com.

Tickets for CharaExpo USA are currently available at Eventbrite.com. For more information on CharaExpo USA, visit the official CharaExpo USA website.