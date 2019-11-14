Matches announced for NJPW’s Lion’s Break Project 2 in Anaheim

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the match lineup for both days of their Lion’s Break Project 2 event taking place in Anaheim, CA on December 7 and 8.

The main event for December 7 will see the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori take on The Mega Coaches (Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi). This will be a non-title match.

Also announced for December 7 is Ren Narita versus El Desperado, Clark Connors taking on Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Misterioso and Aaron Solow teaming up to face Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel, and Alex Coughlin versus Barret Brown in the opener.

December 8 will see The Mega Coaches in the main event again, this time taking on Suzuki Gun’s Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado.

The rest of the card for December 8 will see Ren Narita versus Taiji ishimori, Clark Connors taking on Super J-Cup winner El Phantasmo, Misterioso teaming up with Barret Brown to face Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel, and Alex Coughlin versus Aaron Solow.

Lion’s Break Project 2 will be a part of CharaExpo USA at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event is free with admission to the convention, however in order to get seating you must $30.00 or more on merchandise at the NJPW merchandise booth.

NJPW will be holding meet and greets too. Tickets for the meet and greets also require at least a $30.00 spend at the NJPW merchandise booth.

There is also scheduled to be a Stardom match at CharaExpo USA featuring Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano facing current PCW Ultra Women’s Champion Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savoy.

Tickets for CharaExpo USA are currently available at Eventbrite.com. For more information on CharaExpo USA, visit the official CharaExpo USA website.

December 7th NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2 lineup:

El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori vs. The Mega Coaches

Ren Narita vs. El Desperado

Clark Connors vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Misterioso & Aaron Solow vs. Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel

Alex Coughlin vs. Barret Brown

December 8th NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2 lineup: