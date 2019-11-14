Official weights for LXF 4 in Burbank, CA tomorrow

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting held weigh-ins this afternoon for tomorrow night’s LXF 4 event in Burbank, CA, featuring Jay Silva vs. Michael Quintero for the LXF Heavyweight title, and Albert Morales vs. Ryan Lilley for the vacant LXF Bantamweight title.

LXF 4 will be headlined by a bout for the LXF Heavyweight Championship when Jay Silva defends the belt against Michael Quintero. The current champion, Silva, weighed in at 228lb. His opponent and challenger, Quintero, weighed in just slightly above him at 230lbs.

In a co-headline bout of the card, the vacant LXF Bantamweight Championship will be up for grabs when Albert Morales faces Ryan Lilley. Morales weighed in for the bout tomorrow officially at 134lbs. His opponent, Lilley, weighed in at 139lbs according to LXF.

LXF 4 will also feature a bout for the vacant LXF Lightweight Championship when Arut Pogosjan takes on Joshua Jones. Both fighters weighed in at 164.6lb according to LXF.

Here are the full results from today’s weigh-ins for LXF 4. All weights listed were provided by Lights Out Xtreme Fighting:

LXF Heavyweight Championship Bout

Jay Silva – 228lb vs. Michael Quintero – 230lb

Vacant LXF Bantamweight Championship Bout

Albert Morales – 134lb vs. Ryan Lilley – 139lb

Vacant LXF Lightweight Championship Bout

Arut Pogosjan – 164.6lb vs. Joshua Jones – 164.6lb

Hunter Carlyle – 160lb vs. Jean-Paul Bosnoyan – 159.4lb

Chris McCain – 228lb vs. Anthony Taufi – 242lb

Brian Del Rosario – 154lb vs.Dean Hancock – 155.6lb

Liudvik Sholinian – 135.4lb vs. Yuma Horiuchi – 134.6lb

Christian Bizaretty – 158.2lb vs. Zack Kraschinsky – 155lb

LXF 4 takes place tomorrow night at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, CA. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the first fight set to take place at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are available at www.mmatixx.com. Tickets will also be available at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center box office on Friday, November 15. VIP Dinner and Bottle Service Tables are also available.