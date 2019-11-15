MPW – 15 November 2019 – Quick Results

Posted By: Andrew 11/15/2019

Anthony Idol defeated Ray Rosas in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge match at MPW’s event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Millennium Cup Series Night 3
November 15th, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine defeated Olijah Friday in a Millennium Cup Series Match to earn 2 Points

Jax Cannon defeated Barbie Boi in a Millennium Cup Series Match to earn 2 Points

Robin Shaw defeated Frankie Frank

Diego Valens defeated The Great Zumba

Anthony Idol defeated Ray Rosas in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge Series Match

