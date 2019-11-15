Anthony Idol defeated Ray Rosas in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge match at MPW’s event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Millennium Cup Series Night 3
November 15th, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Danny Divine defeated Olijah Friday in a Millennium Cup Series Match to earn 2 Points
Jax Cannon defeated Barbie Boi in a Millennium Cup Series Match to earn 2 Points
Robin Shaw defeated Frankie Frank
Diego Valens defeated The Great Zumba
Anthony Idol defeated Ray Rosas in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge Series Match
Be the first to comment on "MPW – 15 November 2019 – Quick Results"