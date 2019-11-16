LXF 4 – 15 November 2019 – Quick Results

Mike Quintero defeated Jay Silva to become the new LXF Heavyweight Champion in the main event of LXF 4 on Friday night in Burbank, CA. Also on the card, Albert Morales defeated Ryan Lilley to become the new LXF Bantamweight Champion. Click for results.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

LXF 4

November 15th, 2019

Burbank Marriot Convention Center

Burbank, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).*

Amateur Bout

Chris McCain defeated Anthony Taufi via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:47 of Round 2.

Professional Bouts

Zack Kraschinsky defeated Christian Bizarretty via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:58 of Round 1.

Liudvik Sholinian defeated Yuuma Horiuchi via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Brian Del Rosario defeated Dean Hancock via TKO (Strikes) at 1:07 of Round 1.

Hunter Carlyle defeated Jean-Paul Bosnoyan via TKO (Strikes) at 1:50 of Round 1.

Arut Pogosjan defeated Joshua Jones via TKO (Elbows) in Round 1 to become the new LXF Super Lightweight Champion.

Albert Morales defeated Ryan Lilley via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 0:03 of Round 3 to become the new LXF Bantamweight Champion.

Michael Quintero defeated Jay Silva via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) to become the new LXF Heavyweight Champion.