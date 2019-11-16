LXF 4 – 15 November 2019 – Quick Results

Mike Quintero defeated Jay Silva to become the new LXF Heavyweight Champion in the main event of LXF 4 on Friday night in Burbank, CA. Also on the card, Albert Morales defeated Ryan Lilley to become the new LXF Bantamweight Champion. Click for results.
Lights Out Xtreme Fighting
LXF 4
November 15th, 2019
Burbank Marriot Convention Center
Burbank, CA
*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).*
Amateur Bout
Chris McCain defeated Anthony Taufi via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:47 of Round 2.
Professional Bouts
Zack Kraschinsky defeated Christian Bizarretty via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:58 of Round 1.
Liudvik Sholinian defeated Yuuma Horiuchi via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
Brian Del Rosario defeated Dean Hancock via TKO (Strikes) at 1:07 of Round 1.
Hunter Carlyle defeated Jean-Paul Bosnoyan via TKO (Strikes) at 1:50 of Round 1.
Arut Pogosjan defeated Joshua Jones via TKO (Elbows) in Round 1 to become the new LXF Super Lightweight Champion.
Albert Morales defeated Ryan Lilley via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 0:03 of Round 3 to become the new LXF Bantamweight Champion.
Michael Quintero defeated Jay Silva via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) to become the new LXF Heavyweight Champion.
