Stardom to take part in CharaExpo USA in Anaheim

With the sale of World Wonder Ring Stardom to Bushiroad, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s parent company, it was announced in a press conference today that Stardom would now be taking part in this year’s CharaExpo USA taking place December 7 and 8 in Anaheim, CA. NJPW’s Lion’s Break Project 2 will also be taking place at CharaExpo USA.

A tag-team match featuring Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano facing current PCW Ultra Women’s Champion Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savoy have already been announced. It was not specified on what day the match would be taking place or if it would take place in conjunction with Lion’s Break Project 2 or separately.

These events will be the first time Tam Nakano has wrestled in California. Iwatani, who is a former World of Stardom and ROH Women of Honor Champion, has made three previous appearances in the state.

Stardom previously held two events in Southern California in October 2015. They also held a match at Sabotage Wrestling’s debut event in Covina, CA in October 2016 that saw Kairi Hojo (Kairi Sane) team with Yoko Bito to face Kaitlin Diamond and Kat Von Heez.

NJPW’s Lion’s Break Project 2 has announced that NJPW LA Dojo Young Lions Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks will be wrestling. Additional performers and details are scheduled to be announced at a later date.

NJPW held the first edition of Lion’s Break Project last year as part of CharaExpo USA on November 10 and 11, 2018. The shows featured a mix of NJPW regulars such as Kenny Omega, Hirooki Goto, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jushin Thunder Liger, David Finlay, and Rocky Romero. The shows also featured ACH, Jeff Cobb, and NJPW LA Dojo Young Lions Coughlin, Connors, and Fredericks. Both shows are currently available to watch on NJPWWorld.com.

Tickets for CharaExpo USA are currently available at Eventbrite.com. For more information on CharaExpo USA, visit the official CharaExpo USA website.