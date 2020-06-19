NJPW announces Lion’s Break Collision to air weekly on New Japan World

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a new weekly series called Lion’s Break Collision for New Japan World that will feature up and coming talent and established stars. The show was filmed in Southern California last week and will feature the NJPW debut for several locally based wrestlers.

The show will start airing July 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Pacific, and will air every Friday night in July. The debut episode will feature Alex Coughlin versus Clark Connors and Jeff Cobb and Rocky Romero facing TJP and Karl Fredericks.

Rust Taylor, Danny Limelight, and Dylan Kyle Cox wrestled at the taping and will be appearing on future episodes. NJPW’s announcement also noted that former MLW Heavyweight champion Tom Lawlor and local luchador Misterioso will appear on the shows as well.

The shows were taped on June 13, 2020, at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA, the home of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. The Championship Wrestling from Hollywood crew helped with production for the series.

In addition to the matches for New Japan Pro Wrestling, a match was filmed for Ring of Honor at the tapings as well featuring Brody King facing Tyler Bateman.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has run events under the Lion’s Break banner at the Anaheim Convention Center the past two years as part of CharaExpo. Those events featured a mix of established NJPW stars along with wrestlers from NJPW’s LA Dojo and independent wrestlers the promotion wanted to get a closer look at.

The series was taped with no fans in the building and social distancing protocols in place.