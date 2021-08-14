NJPW Resurgence – 14 August 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Resurgence was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 14, the first pro-wrestling event there since 1996’s World Wrestling Peace Festival. In the main event Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Resurgence

August 14, 2021

Los Angeles Coliseum

Los Angeles, CA

Dark Match

Barrett Brown, Bateman, & Misterioso over DKC, Kevin Knight, & Jordan Clearwater.

Karl Fredericks over Alex Coughlin. [10’47]

Ren Narita, TJP, & Clark Connors over Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, & Wheeler YUTA. [11’42]

Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, Lio Rush, Yuya Uemura, & Adrian Quest over Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, & Jorel Nelson). [13’01]

Juice Robinson over Hikuleo. [8’58]

Tomohiro Ishii over Moose. [16’17]

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) over Jon Moxley & Yuji Nagata. [10’33]

Jay White over David Finlay to retain the NEVER Openweight Championship. [22’09]

Hiroshi Tanahashi over Lance Archer to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. [19’26]