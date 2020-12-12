NJPW Super J-Cup 2020 – 12 December 2020 – Results

El Phantasmo won the Super J-Cup for the second year in a row, defeating ACH in the finals. This also was the second year in a row the event was held in California, with the entire Super J-Cup taking place at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Super J-Cup 2020

Aired December 12, 2020

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Super J-Cup First Round

Chris Bey over Clark Connors. [9’36]

Super J-Cup First Round

ACH over TJP. [9’52]

Super J-Cup First Round

Blake Christian over Rey Horus. [12’00]

Super J-Cup First Round

El Phantasmo over Lio Rush. [15’16]

JR Kratos & Danny Limelight over Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser. [12’49]

Super J-Cup Second Round

ACH over Chris Bey. [8’27]

Super J-Cup Second Round

El Phantasmo over Blake Christian. [7’24]

KENTA & Hikuleo over Ren Narita & Kevin Knight. [10’02]

Super J-Cup Finals

El Phantasmo over ACH. [16’11]