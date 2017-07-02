NJPW G1 Special – 02 July 2017 – Quick Results

Kenny Omega defeated Tomohito Ishii in the finals of the New Japan IWGP US title tournament in the main event of night 2 of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Special in the USA. Click for full results.New Japan Pro Wrestling

G1 Special in the USA

July 2, 2017

Long Beach Convention Center

Long Beach, CA

David Finlay, Jushin Liger, & KUSHIDA over Tempura Boyz (Sho Tanaka & Yohei Komatsu) & YOSHITATSU via submission

Kenny Omega over Jay Lethal in an IWGP United States Championship Tournament Semifinal Match

Tomohiro Ishii over Zack Sabre Jr. in an IWGP United States Championship Tournament Semifinal Match

Dragon Lee, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Titan, & Volador, Jr. over Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito)

Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Roa) over Michael Elgin & War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe)

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) over RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) by submission to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, & Yujiro Takahashi) over Chaos (Jay Briscoe, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe, & Will Ospreay)

Hiroshi Tanahashi over Billy Gunn to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Kenny Omega over Tomohiro Ishii to win the IWGP United States Championship