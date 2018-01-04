Ticket sale information for NJPW’s Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, CA

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced ticket sale information for the promotion’s return to the United States when they present “Strong Style Evolved” Long Beach, CA on March 25th, 2018.

The promotion issued the following statement regarding the on sale date on its website NJPW1972.com.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is coming back to Los Angeles, this time even bigger than before! Get ready for STRONG STYLE EVOLVED! Ticket Sales Start Date/Time1/29 10AM (PST) /1PM (EST)Official Ticket Sale Site: Soon to be announced!

The promotion also announced ticket prices for the event.

Ticket Prices* On Court Rows 1-4: $200 Rows 5-12 $150 Stadium Rows 1-7: $100 Rows 8-14: $80 Rows 15-24: $50 *Service charge not included

Details on the ticket retail outlet will be announced at a later date.

NJPW’s “Strong Style Evolved” event is set to take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA. The Walter Pyramid is located on the campus of Long Beach State University. The venue holds about 4,200 people. On November 16th, 2012, the venue set an attendance record of 6,912 people for a men’s basketball game between the Long Beach State 49ers and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

NJPW’s “Strong Style Evolved” will mark the company’s second promotional excursion to the United States. This will be the first time the promotion has ran an event in the United States since they presented the NJPW G1 Special in the USA on July 1st & 2nd shows at the Long Beach Convention Center in 2017. The events featured several IWGP championship matches, as well as a tournament to crown the first IWGP United States Champion that saw Kenny Omega defeat Tomohiro Ishii in the finals to become the first IWGP United States Champion.

Tickets for the G1 Special in the USA events were limited. The limited number of tickets to both events resulted in the shows selling out within two hours. Night 1 of NJPW’s G1 Special in the USA aired live on AXS TV. Night 2 of the weekend’s events were also broadcast live via online stream on NJPW’s online streaming service, NJPW World.

More details, including match and talent announcements, are expected to to come on NJPW1972.com in the near future.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.