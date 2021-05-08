NJPW Strong – 07 May 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 05/08/2021

Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson teamed to defeat Ren Narita and Yuji Nagata in the main event of the May 7 episode of NJPW Strong. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling
Strong
Aired May 7, 2021
Oceanview Pavillion
Port Hueneme, CA

Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown over Kevin Knight & The DKC. [8’32]

The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) over Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso. [10’21]

Chris Dickinson & Jon Moxley over Ren Narita & Yuji Nagata. [9’18]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "NJPW Strong – 07 May 2021 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.