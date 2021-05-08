NJPW Strong – 07 May 2021 – Results

Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson teamed to defeat Ren Narita and Yuji Nagata in the main event of the May 7 episode of NJPW Strong. Click for full results.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Strong
Aired May 7, 2021
Oceanview Pavillion
Port Hueneme, CA
Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown over Kevin Knight & The DKC. [8’32]
The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) over Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso. [10’21]
Chris Dickinson & Jon Moxley over Ren Narita & Yuji Nagata. [9’18]
